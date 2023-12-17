Alabama basketball drops road loss at Creighton, 85-82

The eighth-ranked Creighton Blue Jays (9-2) outlasted visiting Alabama (6-4) Saturday, 85-82, to hand the Crimson Tide its third loss over its last four games. Defense was again a problem for Alabama, as it has been for much of the season. Creighton shot 55.8 percent from the floor. A few observations from the game:

Off night from deep

Alabama was ice cold from three-point range (4 of 22). Freshman Jarin Stevenson connected on Alabama's only 3-pointer of the first half. The Crimson Tide instead attacked the rim, especially after Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner exited with an injury that sidelined him until the second half. The penetration was effective, and Creighton invited much of it by the way it extended its defense to contest three-pointers. But when Kalkbrenner returned in the second half, Alabama was unable to heat up from the outside.

Too many fouls

For the second game in a row, Alabama got into fairly deep foul trouble. That was somewhat understandable against Purdue, when the Crimson Tide had to contend with a dominant 7-foot-4 big man, but it was less excusable against the Blue Jays, whose own 7-footer missed most of the first half with a twisted ankle. Mohamed Wague fouled out with 6:40 remaining and Nick Pringle fouled out with 3:06 left. Foul-outs were all but inevitable given that Alabama had to play the final 12 minutes with at least three fouls on five players.

Pringle delivers

Alabama forward Nick Pringle brought plenty of energy to the Crimson Tide's frontcourt, scoring 15 points before fouling out in the final minutes. He added a team-high seven rebounds and did not commit a turnover (Alabama's offense had just four turnovers for the game). Pringle recorded 12 points in just 12 minutes in the first half.

Up next

The Crimson Tide next takes the floor on the road at Arizona on Wednesday at 10 p.m. CT (ESPN). The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in the nation by the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, although they absorbed their first loss of the season Saturday against Purdue.

