Alabama basketball drops to No. 4 in latest AP Poll

After suffering its third loss of the 2022-2023 college basketball season on the road to the Oklahoma Sooners, the Alabama Crimson Tide has dropped to No. 4 in this week’s AP Poll.

Despite the loss, the Tide remain 18-3 on the year and are still projected to be a one-seed in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, according to ESPN’s bracketology expert Joe Lunardi. Fortunately, for the Tide, the loss to the Sooners came outside of SEC play and has little effect outside of future ranking and seedings. Alabama still remains atop the SEC by a full game over Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Alabama takes on Vanderbilt tomorrow and then will travel to Baton Rouge on Saturday for a showdown with the LSU Tigers. The schedule gets much easier for the Tide in the coming weeks and they’ll have the opportunity to climb back into a top spot.

Purdue remains in the No. 1 spot in the latest men's AP poll ⬇️ 1. Purdue

2. Tennessee

3. Houston

4. Alabama

5. Arizona

6. Virginia

7. Kansas State

8. Kansas

9. UCLA

10. Texas — ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2023

