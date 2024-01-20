Alabama basketball drops first SEC game of the year against Tennessee

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide dropped their first game in SEC play today as it was all about No. 6 Tennessee. The Vols ran out to an early ten-point lead and never looked back on the way to a 91-71 victory.

The Crimson Tide just couldn’t get out of their way all afternoon with 22 total turnovers. Tennessee had just seven. The Tide shot fine from the field (44.6%), but it was another putrid day from behind the arc as Alabama finished 4/21 as a team. Outside of mark sears, it was a disappointing team effort as he was the only Alabama player to crack double digits – he went for 22. Alabama needs to start getting a little bit more out of Grant Nelson if they hope to repeat as conference champs.

The Tide needs to regroup quickly with No. 13 Auburn coming to town on Wednesday. The Tigers are currently 15-2 and host No. 22 Ole Miss later on this evening.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire