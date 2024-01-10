Alabama basketball destroys 13-1 South Carolina 74-47

Alabama basketball played one of, if not the, toughest out-of-conference schedules in the country this year with matchups against teams like Arizona, Purdue, Ohio State, Creighton and many more. Head coach Nate Oats has prioritized playing the toughest teams possible in the early parts of the season as preparation for March and tournament time. The Tide finished their out-of-conference schedule with an 8-5 record, however, they have always felt like they were better than their record indicated.

The Crimson Tide have found new life in SEC play as they have raced out to a 2-0 record in the SEC. The Tide survived Vanderbilt on Saturday 78-75 in Nashville to open the schedule, but the first real test came Tuesday evening. The 13-1 South Carolina Gamecocks came to Tuscaloosa, but it was all about the Crimson Tide.

Mark Sears led the way for Alabama with 31 points as the Tide just absolutely destroyed the Gamecocks 74-47. Oats’s side led by one point at the half, but were dominant in the second outscoring South Carolina 44-18. The Tide will travel to Mississippi State on Saturday for their game on the conference slate.

