Alabama basketball defense is starting to come around in 3=0 SEC start

For Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats, defense is the most important facet of the game.

This season, unlike previous seasons under Oats, the Crimson Tide has struggled defensively. Since Oats became head coach in 2019, Alabama has been in the top 20 in defensive efficiency multiple times, but this season has been a struggle. However, in Saturday's 82-74 win in Starkville against Mississippi State, Oats applauded the improvement defensively while admitting his team is not where it needs to be yet.

After the game, Oats addressed how it does not matter the level of offense if the defense is not up to par.

"As good of an offense as we have, if the defense does not get any better you will not be able to win many of these tough games in conference play. I thought our guys answered the bell in the second half when I challenged them defensively," Oats said.

This year's Alabama team is seemingly the opposite of a typical Oats-coached team. The Crimson Tide ranks third in the country offensively and in the bottom half defensively among all NCAA Division I teams.

After losing three straight in December before winning five in a row, including now three straight SEC wins, Oats said the team's confidence is rising and emphasized that it has to come in areas where it has struggled most: namely, defense.

"The confidence is building. I want it to come on the defensive end in particular. We are entering league play where teams are tough and know how you play better than other teams, so we just have to keep the toughness and continue to grow our confidence defensively," Oats said.

"Your defense is going to have to carry you. I've been telling the guys that, and we'll see how they adapt to it."

In its past two games, Alabama has shown defensive potential, holding South Carolina to a season-low 47 points on Tuesday and Mississippi State to 33% shooting in the second half.

That defense will be tested over the next two weeks. Alabama hosts Missouri on Tuesday (6 p.m., SEC Network) before visiting Tennessee before hosting Auburn and LSU.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball winning with offense, but defense starting to improve