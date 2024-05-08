Alabama Basketball to compete in Players Era Festival Tournament during 2024-2025 season

According to CBS Sports senior writer and analyst Matt Norlander, the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of several teams that are set to participate in the Players Era Festival during the 2024-2025 season. The event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada during the week of Thanksgiving.

The seven other teams that have been confirmed to be participating in the tournament are San Diego State, Houston, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Alabama is ranked as the No. 1 team in On3’s way-too-early Top-25 rankings. The Crimson Tide are expected to bring in four signees as well as four transfers for next season. In addition, Nate Oats’ squad could see as many as five players return from last year’s Final Four team. This should be a good tournament for the Crimson Tide to boost their resume and strenthen their confidence heading into conference play.

Per sources, the teams that have agreed to play in the Players Era Festival are: Alabama, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Rutgers, San Diego State, Texas A&M. Each will be paid $1 million to participate. Huge additional NIL money will go to the winners. https://t.co/cFGRL1nSf1 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 7, 2024

