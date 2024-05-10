Alabama Basketball close to finalizing home-and-home series with Purdue

If any one thought that the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team was done finalizing their non-conference schedule, they would be wrong. The Crimson Tide are finalizing a home-and-home series with the Purdue Boilermakers. According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the series would begin at Purdue’s Mackey Arena next season. There will be a return game in Tuscaloosa in 2025.

Interestingly enough, Purdue and Alabama met during the 2023-2024 season. The Boilermakers prevailed 92-86 over the Crimson Tide. Now, Alabama will have an opportunity to return the favor in West Lafayette in 2024.

Alabama will have a new-looking roster next season that will contain four high school signees and four incoming transfers. Purdue will look different without big man Zach Edey on their roster. It will be intriguing to see how both teams fair one season removed from a Final Four appearance.

NEWS: Purdue and Alabama — two teams that reached the 2024 Final Four — are working to finalize a home-and-home series that will begin next season at Mackey Arena, according to a source. Return game in Tuscaloosa in 2025-26.https://t.co/iPweJhs6la — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 10, 2024

