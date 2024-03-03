Alabama basketball chokes away a second half lead losing to Tennessee 81-74

In the biggest home game in modern Alabama basketball history, Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide basketball team choked away a second half against Tennessee as the Vols defeated the Tide, 81-74.

Crimson Tide fans had Coleman Coliseum rocking but the Tide could not execute down the stretch to send the fans home happy.

With the loss, Alabama likely let their chances of winning the regular season SEC title as the Vols now are in sole possession of first place and have two head-to-head wins over the Tide.

To give credit where credit is due, Tennessee has appeared to be the most complete team in the SEC throughout the season and Alabama was just not consistent enough to come away with a win.

Hopefully, the Tide can get starting guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. back from his head injury soon, because this Alabama team is not the same without him.

It won’t get any easier for the Tide with a road game against Florida on Tuesday night.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire