Alabama basketball to break out retro uniforms again for pivotal SEC game vs. Tennessee

Alabama basketball is breaking out the retro uniforms again for Saturday's big game against SEC rival Tennessee.

The team's official X account (formerly Twitter) made the announcement on Friday. The announcement was made with a video showing a member of the equipment department setting up senior guard Aaron Estrada's locker room at Coleman Coliseum.

When did Alabama last wear its retro uniform?

The Crimson Tide last wore their retro uniform — which features "Crimson Tide" around the number on the front of the jersey instead of "Alabama" above the number — for its game against Texas A&M back on Feb. 17. Alabama defeated the Aggies 100-75.

In that game against the Aggies, the Tide cashed in on 18 3-pointers while scoring 100 points for the eighth different time this season, the most since Kentucky did it 30 years ago back during the 1995-96 season.

It remained unclear if Alabama would wear the uniforms again this season, so Friday's announcement speaks to the importance of Saturday's game, which will have ramifications on the SEC regular season championship.

The Tide (20-8, 12-3 SEC) will not only host ESPN's 'College Gameday' at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, but Nate Oats' squad can clinch the SEC regular season championship title with a win over the Vols. Alabama and Tennessee are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball to wear retro uniforms again for Tennessee game