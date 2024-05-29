Alabama basketball announces home-and-home series against Purdue in 2024-25 and 2025-26

Since taking over as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program, Nate Oats has completely eradicated the notion that Alabama is only a “football school.” In just five years, Oats has posted a 117-54 record with a laundry list of accolades, including two SEC regular season two titles, two SEC tournament championships, an SEC Coach of the Year award, and guided Alabama to the school’s first-ever Final Four appearance.

Oats has done an outstanding job on the recruiting trail and filling out the Alabama roster, but the thing that has set Alabama apart during his tenure is their desire to play the toughest non-conference schedule possible. In 2023, the Crimson Tide took on a number of ranked opponents such as Creighton, Arizona, Oregon and Purdue among others.

After an outstanding 2023 game, Alabama and Purdue have agreed to run it back in 2024-25 and 2025-26 as the two schools have agreed to the home-and-home series. The Boilermakers got the best of the Tide 92-86 in Toronto a season ago, but with Zach Edey now gone, the Crimson Tide will look for revenge on the road.

Tide Hoops & Boiler Ball over the next two seasons starting at Mackey Arena. #RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/aOkxp632i2 — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) May 28, 2024

