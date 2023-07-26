The Alabama Crimson Tide added another game to their 2023 men’s basketball schedule as they will take on Liberty University in the C.M. Newton Classic on Dec. 30, 2023, at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. On top of playing a grueling SEC schedule, Nate Oats has made it a top priority to find competitive out-of-conference matchups as well.

Last season, Liberty went 27-9 and won the Conference USA regular season title before being upset by Kennesaw State in the conference tournament. The loss removed their automatic bid from the NCAA Tournament hopes and they wound up playing in the NIT. In the first round, they knocked off Villanova but ultimately came up short against Wisconsin in Round 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama and Liberty actually met last season when the Tide defeated the Flames 95-59 in the second game of the year.

As of right now, the Tide already have matchups with Purdue, Clemson, Arizona, Ohio State and Creighton among others to make up one of the toughest schedules in the country.

The @CMNewtonClassic matchup is set! The Crimson Tide will face Liberty at Legacy Arena on Dec. 30.#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/OakBxNdL3t — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) July 25, 2023

More Basketball!

Alabama MBB offers 2025 5-star PG Darius Acuff Jr.

More!

Alabama basketball announces details for 2023 matchup against Liberty University

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire