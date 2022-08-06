  • Oops!
Alabama basketball adds non-conference opponent from Big South to 2022-2023 schedule

Brody Smoot
·2 min read

The Alabama basketball team is working to finalize its non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season. On Wednesday, College Hoops Analyst Rocco Miller reported that the Crimson Tide had added the Longwood Lancers as a nonconference opponent for the upcoming season. The game will serve as each team’s season opener and will be played in Coleman Coliseum. Longwood competes in the Big South Conference and recently made its first NCAA Tournament appearance this past season.

Head coach Nate Oats and his team will have their hands full to kick off the nonconference schedule. They are slated to play the back end of a home-and-home series with Gonzaga, Houston and Memphis. The Crimson Tide will also collide with Michigan State in the Phil Knight Invitational in November. They would also have the potential to face UConn or Oregon in the second game. Along with those games, they will also have to travel to Norman to face Oklahoma in late January.

It will certainly be interesting to see how a young Alabama team is able to gel with some top-tier opponents early on in the season. The expectations are high, but it will be far from easy this season. Coach Oats will count on players like Brandon Miller, Charles Bediako and Darius Miles to lead the team before conference play begins.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to track Alabama’s future opponents as well as other Alabama basketball news.

