Alabama basketball adds 4-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate to 2023 class

Nate Oats and his staff in Tuscaloosa just continue to light it up on the recruiting trail for the Crimson Tide.

On Sunday, talented four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Dioubate, a native of Flushing, New York, chose the Crimson Tide over Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Dioubate joins a talented class of 2023 for the Tide that ranks 14th in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

On why he chose the Tide Dioubate had the following to say: “I chose Alabama because it was the best decision for me and my family.”

Dioubate announced his commitment on Twitter on Sunday.

They ain’t see my vision that’s why they so surprised . Got up and still workin cuz Complaining never made nothing better. #commited #rolltide 🐘‼️ pic.twitter.com/HfyPM4CmA7 — Mouhamed Dioubate ® (@MoDioubate) October 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire