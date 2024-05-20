Alabama baseball's Justin Lebron, Zane Adams react to All-SEC honors

A pair of Alabama baseball freshmen earned All-SEC honors for their performances in 2024, the league office announced Monday.

Shortstop Justin Lebron was named to the All-SEC first team and was the only Alabama player on either the first or second team. Lebron was also named to the All-SEC freshman and defensive teams. Pitcher Zane Adams joined Lebron on the All-SEC freshman team. The conference's head coaches voted for the All-SEC teams.

More: Alabama baseball falls in Iron Bowl series at Auburn to close season; scores, takeaways

More: USA TODAY Sports Network 2024 All-SEC baseball awards, coach and player of the year

Nick Saban Commemorative Book: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

This is Alabama's second season in a row producing two all-freshman performers. Pitcher Alton Davis II and shortstop Colby Shelton (now with the Florida Gators) were All-SEC freshmen for the Tide in 2023.

Lebron established himself as one of the top defensive infielders in the conference in his first collegiate season. He led the SEC in assists with 137 and ranks second on the Crimson Tide with a .340 batting average, the 13th-highest average in the conference. Lebron is Alabama's first player to make the first team since Sam Praytor in 2021 and the first Alabama shortstop to do so since Josh Rutledge in 2010.

"It was amazing, I was honestly in shock," Lebron said of his reaction to being named All-SEC. "A lot of things don't happen without my teammates, so I like to start with that. As a freshman, you learn from a lot of the older guys, and since we have an older staff, that's really where I learned from. It was great to be a part of that team."

Adams emerged as one of Alabama's most consistent arms this season. He began the season as a midweek starter but worked his way into the weekend rotation after a rash of injuries. Adams appeared in 16 games with 13 starts and pitched 58⅔ total innings, third among Alabama's pitchers. He earned four wins and recorded 47 strikeouts compared to 27 walks with a 5.37 ERA.

Feb 17, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama batter Justin Lebron takes a swing at a pitch during the game with Manhattan at Sewell-Thomas Stadium Saturday.

No. 7 seed Alabama is set to face No. 10 seed South Carolina in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, May 21, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The game will be played following the conclusion of No. 6 seed Georgia vs. No. 11 seed LSU, which begins at 9:30 a.m. CT.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama baseball: Justin Lebron, Zane Adams named 2024 All-SEC