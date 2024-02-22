Alabama baseball wins two games but loses a player to injury for the season

Alabama baseball won both of its midweek games against Middle Tennessee State, 6-1, and a seven-inning, 12-0 mercy-rule against Alabama State on Wednesday, but suffered a major loss in the process. Sophomore pitcher Riley Quick is out for the rest of the season with a torn UCL, coach Rob Vaughn announced.

"We're obviously going to miss Riley, but we know he's going to be right there with us every step of the way which I am excited about," Vaughn said regarding the injury.

Quick had successful Tommy John surgery on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to make a full recovery, Vaughn reports. The UCL, or ulnar collateral ligament, is located on the inside of the elbow.

Here are three takeaways from Alabama's (5-0) midweek wins against Middle Tennessee State (2-2) and Alabama State (2-3).

Farone comes out dealing for Alabama baseball

In Tuesday's game, senior pitcher Greg Farone got the start against MTSU, striking out five of the first six batters he faced before allowing his first hit in the third inning. Farone made his Alabama debut this past Sunday in relief of starter Aiden Moza after transferring from Louisville this offseason.

He finished the game pitching 2⅔ innings with five strikeouts, a hit and a walk before being replaced by Zane Probst in the third inning. Probst struggled in his first appearance of the season, giving up three hits to five batters in 1⅓ innings. MTSU's only run was scored with Probst on the mound.

Redshirt freshman Austin Morris was inserted in the fourth inning, and pitched three scoreless innings on five strikeouts.

McCants continues his blazing start to the season

Center fielder T.J. McCants continued his hot start to the season with a two-run home run over the right field wall against MTSU to give Alabama a 2-0 lead in the third inning. McCants grounded out to second base but added an RBI on his next at-bat in the fifth inning.

On Wednesday, McCants hit a grand slam and then recorded two more RBIs, bringing his season total to three home runs and 13 RBIs on a .474 batting average. McCants also put in work defensively, recording three putouts.

Bryce Eblin and Gage Miller catch fire; Zane Adams gets first career start against Alabama State

Senior second baseman Bryce Eblin and junior third baseman Gage Miller took over in the bottom of the eight inning against MTSU, launching back-to-back home runs to give Alabama a 6-0 lead.

In what was a relatively quiet day for the Alabama bats, these home runs were a good sign for a team known of having power in its lineup.

Eblin recorded three RBIs on two hits vs. Alabama State.

Freshman pitcher Zane Adams pitched four innings with two strikeouts, and allowing a hit in his first career start. The Crimson Tide defense helped Adams out, recording 12 putouts with him on the mound.

The Crimson Tide pitched a combined shutout on Wednesday while only allowing just four hits among four pitchers used.

What's next for Alabama?

Alabama hosts its second series of the season beginning at 4 p.m. CT against Valparaiso on Friday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Crimson Tide will face the Beacons at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday and 1 p.m. CT on Sunday to close out the series. The series can be streamed on SEC Network+.

