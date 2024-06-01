Alabama baseball suffers 8-7 loss to UCF in Tallahassee Regional

Rob Vaughn and the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team suffered a tough 8-7 loss to the UCF Knights on Friday night in the Tallahassee Regional.

Once again, the Alabama pitching staff struggled to force outs and despite the offensive putting together a seven-run performance, it was not enough to beat its Big 12 opponent.

Greg Farone started on the mound for the Tide, allowing six runs on as many hits through four innings with six strikeouts. Alabama’s offense was led by All-SEC freshman Justin Lebron who finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a home run and Kade Snell who went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run.

Alabama will now face Stetson on Saturday in an elimination game in Tallahassee.

B9 | Diving stab at first goes for out No. 3 and that's the ballgame FINAL | 8-7, UCF#RollTide — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) June 1, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Alabama baseball team as the postseason progresses.

