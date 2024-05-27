Alabama baseball shares video of team reaction to NCAA selection

The Alabama Crimson Tide 2024 season has not ended just yet, as the team received word today that they will be participating in the Tallahassee Regional along with the Florida State Seminoles, UCF and Stetson.

Alabama, the No. 2 seed, will face off against the No. 3 seeded Knights of UCF on Friday to get the postseason started.

Despite playing a difficult regular season schedule, first-season manager for the Tide earned an overall record of 33-22 and went 13-17 in SEC play.

While the excitement of it all will soon be met with abrupt preparation, fans can enjoy the emotion of the team as they immediately found out their postseason fate.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama baseball as they get started with the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire