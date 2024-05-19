Advertisement

Alabama baseball set to take on South Carolina in first round of SEC Tournament

stacey blackwood
·1 min read

Rob Vaughn and the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team wrapped up their regular season with a win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night down on the Plains. Next up for the Tide is a short trip to Hoover for the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament.

The official tournament bracket is set and was released late Saturday night. The Crimson Tide earned the No. 7 seed. They will take on the No. 10 seed South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday following Game 1 of the tournament between the No. 6 Georiga Bulldogs and the No. 11 LSU Tigers.

Alabama took two out of three games earlier this season against the Gamecocks in Tuscaloosa.

Here is the complete SEC Tournament bracket:

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama baseball team as postseason play continues for the Crimson Tide.

