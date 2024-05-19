Alabama baseball set to take on South Carolina in first round of SEC Tournament

Rob Vaughn and the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team wrapped up their regular season with a win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night down on the Plains. Next up for the Tide is a short trip to Hoover for the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament.

The official tournament bracket is set and was released late Saturday night. The Crimson Tide earned the No. 7 seed. They will take on the No. 10 seed South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday following Game 1 of the tournament between the No. 6 Georiga Bulldogs and the No. 11 LSU Tigers.

Alabama took two out of three games earlier this season against the Gamecocks in Tuscaloosa.

Here is the complete SEC Tournament bracket:

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama baseball team as postseason play continues for the Crimson Tide.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire