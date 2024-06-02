Alabama baseball’s season ends after going 0-2 in Tallahassee Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WHNT) — It was a short NCAA Regional appearance for the Alabama baseball team, as Stetson got the 4-0 win Saturday in an elimination game. The Tide go 0-2 in the Tallahassee regional after falling 8-7 to UCF on Friday.

Alabama ends the season losing five of its last six and going winless in the postseason, including a 10-5 loss to South Carolina in the SEC Tournament.

The Tide finished with a 33-24 overall record, 13-17 in the SEC in Rob Vaughn’s first season as head coach.

