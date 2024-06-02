Alabama baseball’s season comes to an end with shutout loss to Stetson

In the Tallahassee Regional, the Alabama Crimson Tide lost two consecutive games, ending the team’s 2024 season. In head coach Rob Vaughn’s first season at the helm of the Alabama baseball program, the Crimson Tide finished with a final record of 33-24.

The season didn’t end on a good note, as Stetson managed to shut out Alabama, leaving a total of nine Crimson Tide players on base. The opportunities to score runs were there, but Alabama could not capitalize.

“The lasting memory of the 2024 Alabama baseball team is going to be a group of fighters, a group of tough kids and a group that pulled together to do some special things,” said Vaughn. “That’s the stuff these guys will take with them when the pain goes. I would much rather be hurting now (at a Regional). I’ve had teams that can’t wait for the season to end, but that’s the exact opposite of this team. It hurts to see this thing end.”

Alabama will look to regroup and build upon this season to become even more competitive in a challenging SEC baseball landscape.

Alabama will look to regroup and build upon this season to become even more competitive in a challenging SEC baseball landscape.

