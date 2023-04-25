Alabama baseball receives votes in latest USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

With seven SEC teams in the top 25, the conference is an absolute gauntlet. The Crimson Tide have an overall record of 29-12 but are even against conference opponents at 9-9.

After a strong three-game series sweep against Missouri, Alabama receives votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, but still aren’t all too close to cracking the top 25.

The Tide’s upcoming schedule is a tough one as they’ll travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU and then head back to Tuscaloosa to play Vanderbilt. With roughly a month to go in the season, Alabama still has time to beef up its record.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

LSU

32-7

769 (27)

2

Wake Forest

34-6

738 (1)

3

South Carolina

34-6

725 (3)

+3

4

Florida

31-10

644

-1

5

Vanderbilt

29-11

621

-1

6

Arkansas

30-10

600

-1

7

Coastal Carolina

26-12

551

+6

8

Stanford

25-12

523

+1

9

Campbell

31-8

454

+3

10

Virginia

32-9

428

-3

11

Kentucky

30-9

424

12

Boston College

27-12

403

+5

13

Connecticut

29-11

394

+2

14

East Carolina

29-11

366

-6

15

Texas Tech

29-13

251

+4

16

Tennessee

26-14

242

+4

17

Miami

25-15

234

+1

18

Arizona State

27-12

221

+3

19

Louisville

26-13

207

-9

20

Dallas Baptist

31-9

194

+7

21

West Virginia

29-11

189

+11

22

Duke

27-12

155

+15

23

Oregon

26-12

118

24

Oklahoma State

28-13

103

25

Indiana

30-11

84

+6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 14 Texas; No. 16 North Carolina; No. 22 UCLA; No. 25 Oregon State

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon State 80; North Carolina 74; Indiana State 52; Texas 49; Texas San Antonio 47; Florida Gulf Coast 29; Alabama 22; UCLA 18; Northeastern 18; Texas A&M 14; USC 11; Troy 7; Southern Miss 6; Georgia 4; North Carolina State 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Oral Roberts 1; Maryland 1; Iowa 1

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire