Alabama baseball receives votes in latest USA TODAY Sports coaches poll
With seven SEC teams in the top 25, the conference is an absolute gauntlet. The Crimson Tide have an overall record of 29-12 but are even against conference opponents at 9-9.
After a strong three-game series sweep against Missouri, Alabama receives votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, but still aren’t all too close to cracking the top 25.
The Tide’s upcoming schedule is a tough one as they’ll travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU and then head back to Tuscaloosa to play Vanderbilt. With roughly a month to go in the season, Alabama still has time to beef up its record.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
32-7
769 (27)
–
2
Wake Forest
34-6
738 (1)
–
3
South Carolina
34-6
725 (3)
+3
4
31-10
644
-1
5
Vanderbilt
29-11
621
-1
6
30-10
600
-1
7
Coastal Carolina
26-12
551
+6
8
Stanford
25-12
523
+1
9
Campbell
31-8
454
+3
10
Virginia
32-9
428
-3
11
Kentucky
30-9
424
–
12
Boston College
27-12
403
+5
13
Connecticut
29-11
394
+2
14
East Carolina
29-11
366
-6
15
Texas Tech
29-13
251
+4
16
26-14
242
+4
17
Miami
25-15
234
+1
18
Arizona State
27-12
221
+3
19
Louisville
26-13
207
-9
20
Dallas Baptist
31-9
194
+7
21
West Virginia
29-11
189
+11
22
Duke
27-12
155
+15
23
26-12
118
–
24
Oklahoma State
28-13
103
–
25
Indiana
30-11
84
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 14 Texas; No. 16 North Carolina; No. 22 UCLA; No. 25 Oregon State
Others Receiving Votes
Oregon State 80; North Carolina 74; Indiana State 52; Texas 49; Texas San Antonio 47; Florida Gulf Coast 29; Alabama 22; UCLA 18; Northeastern 18; Texas A&M 14; USC 11; Troy 7; Southern Miss 6; Georgia 4; North Carolina State 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Oral Roberts 1; Maryland 1; Iowa 1