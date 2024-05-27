Alabama Baseball reaches postseason, set to play in Tallahassee Regional

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program received its postseason bid on Monday afternoon. The Crimson Tide will travel to Tallahassee to take part in the Tallahassee Regional.

The No. 2-seeded Crimson Tide will open up tournament play on Friday against the No. 3-seeded UCF Knights. The winner of that game will play the winner of the No. 1-seeded Florida State Seminoles against the No. 4-seeded Stetson Hatters.

Alabama finished the regular season with a 33-22 overall record and 13-17 in conference play. Rob Vaughn’s squad had one of the toughest schedules in the country and was rewarded with a No. 2 seed as a result.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama baseball program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire