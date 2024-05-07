Alabama baseball ranked No. 25 in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

After a 1-2 series loss against the Mississippi State Bulldogs over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team dropped eight spots in this week’s USA TODAY Coaches Poll to No. 25 in the country. Alabama picked up a crucial 10-5 victory against the No. 15 Bulldogs in Starkville on Sunday to salvage the series and avoid a sweep.

Despite being 10-14 in conference play, Alabama still holds an overall record of 29-18 on the year. The SEC has eight members ranked in the top 25 and holds four spots in the top five, so it is hard to hold the Tide’s league record against them. The Tennessee Volunteers have overtaken the No. 1 spot in the polls from Texas A&M this week, but the national title race is wide open.

Ranking Team Record Points Change 1 Tennessee 39-9 750 (20) +2 2 Texas A&M 40-8 734 (7) -1 3 Arkansas 40-9 702 (3) -1 4 Clemson 36-10 685 – 5 Kentucky 35-10 651 (1) +3 6 East Carolina 37-9 631 -1 7 Florida State 35-10 585 -1 8 Oregon State 35-12 531 -1 9 Duke 32-14 501 – 10 Virginia 35-12 485 – 11 North Carolina 35-11 473 +1 12 Georgia 35-12 376 +6 13 Wake Forest 32-16 367 +2 14 South Carolina 32-15 364 – 15 Mississippi State 32-16 317 +6 16 UC-Irvine 34-10 289 -6 17 Oklahoma 29-17 223 +6 18 Indiana State 34-10 208 +4 19 Arizona 29-17 188 +5 20 Oklahoma State 32-16 184 -4 21 North Carolina State 26-18 125 -1 22 Troy 34-15 104 +9 23 UC Santa Barbara 31-12 95 +4 24 Oregon 32-15 94 +2 25 Alabama 29-18 86 -8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 13 Vanderbilt; No. 19 Louisiana; No. 25 Dallas Baptist

Others Receiving Votes

Louisiana 83; Vanderbilt 73; Dallas Baptist 54; Texas 40; UNCW 18; Coastal Carolina 12; Utah 11; Nebraska 11; Charleston 11; Louisiana Tech 8; San Diego 2; LSU 2; St. John’s 1; Illinois 1

The Tide will take on No. 22 Troy this evening in Troy before two final series in the SEC against LSU and at Auburn.

