Alabama baseball ranked No. 25 in USA TODAY Coaches Poll
After a 1-2 series loss against the Mississippi State Bulldogs over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team dropped eight spots in this week’s USA TODAY Coaches Poll to No. 25 in the country. Alabama picked up a crucial 10-5 victory against the No. 15 Bulldogs in Starkville on Sunday to salvage the series and avoid a sweep.
Despite being 10-14 in conference play, Alabama still holds an overall record of 29-18 on the year. The SEC has eight members ranked in the top 25 and holds four spots in the top five, so it is hard to hold the Tide’s league record against them. The Tennessee Volunteers have overtaken the No. 1 spot in the polls from Texas A&M this week, but the national title race is wide open.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Ranking
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
39-9
750 (20)
+2
2
40-8
734 (7)
-1
3
40-9
702 (3)
-1
4
36-10
685
–
5
35-10
651 (1)
+3
6
East Carolina
37-9
631
-1
7
35-10
585
-1
8
Oregon State
35-12
531
-1
9
32-14
501
–
10
Virginia
35-12
485
–
11
35-11
473
+1
12
35-12
376
+6
13
Wake Forest
32-16
367
+2
14
South Carolina
32-15
364
–
15
Mississippi State
32-16
317
+6
16
UC-Irvine
34-10
289
-6
17
29-17
223
+6
18
Indiana State
34-10
208
+4
19
Arizona
29-17
188
+5
20
Oklahoma State
32-16
184
-4
21
North Carolina State
26-18
125
-1
22
Troy
34-15
104
+9
23
UC Santa Barbara
31-12
95
+4
24
32-15
94
+2
25
29-18
86
-8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 13 Vanderbilt; No. 19 Louisiana; No. 25 Dallas Baptist
Others Receiving Votes
Louisiana 83; Vanderbilt 73; Dallas Baptist 54; Texas 40; UNCW 18; Coastal Carolina 12; Utah 11; Nebraska 11; Charleston 11; Louisiana Tech 8; San Diego 2; LSU 2; St. John’s 1; Illinois 1
The Tide will take on No. 22 Troy this evening in Troy before two final series in the SEC against LSU and at Auburn.
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.