Alabama baseball ranked No. 25 in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Sam Murphy
·2 min read

After a 1-2 series loss against the Mississippi State Bulldogs over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team dropped eight spots in this week’s USA TODAY Coaches Poll to No. 25 in the country. Alabama picked up a crucial 10-5 victory against the No. 15 Bulldogs in Starkville on Sunday to salvage the series and avoid a sweep.

Despite being 10-14 in conference play, Alabama still holds an overall record of 29-18 on the year. The SEC has eight members ranked in the top 25 and holds four spots in the top five, so it is hard to hold the Tide’s league record against them. The Tennessee Volunteers have overtaken the No. 1 spot in the polls from Texas A&M this week, but the national title race is wide open.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Ranking

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Tennessee

39-9

750 (20)

+2

2

Texas A&M

40-8

734 (7)

-1

3

Arkansas

40-9

702 (3)

-1

4

Clemson

36-10

685

5

Kentucky

35-10

651 (1)

+3

6

East Carolina

37-9

631

-1

7

Florida State

35-10

585

-1

8

Oregon State

35-12

531

-1

9

Duke

32-14

501

10

Virginia

35-12

485

11

North Carolina

35-11

473

+1

12

Georgia

35-12

376

+6

13

Wake Forest

32-16

367

+2

14

South Carolina

32-15

364

15

Mississippi State

32-16

317

+6

16

UC-Irvine

34-10

289

-6

17

Oklahoma

29-17

223

+6

18

Indiana State

34-10

208

+4

19

Arizona

29-17

188

+5

20

Oklahoma State

32-16

184

-4

21

North Carolina State

26-18

125

-1

22

Troy

34-15

104

+9

23

UC Santa Barbara

31-12

95

+4

24

Oregon

32-15

94

+2

25

Alabama

29-18

86

-8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 13 Vanderbilt; No. 19 Louisiana; No. 25 Dallas Baptist

Others Receiving Votes

Louisiana 83; Vanderbilt 73; Dallas Baptist 54; Texas 40; UNCW 18; Coastal Carolina 12; Utah 11; Nebraska 11; Charleston 11; Louisiana Tech 8; San Diego 2; LSU 2; St. John’s 1; Illinois 1

The Tide will take on No. 22 Troy this evening in Troy before two final series in the SEC against LSU and at Auburn.

