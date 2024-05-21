Alabama baseball loses to South Carolina 10-5 in SEC Baseball Tournament

On a beautiful day from Hoover, Rob Vaughn and the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team were bounced from the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament by the South Carolina Gamecocks 10-5. Now the Crimson Tide will have to wait until the weekend to see what the remainder of the 2024 college baseball season will bring.

After building an early 2-0 lead after two innings, Alabama’s pitching struggled to hold onto it allowing a six-run third inning which gave South Carolina a lead they would never lose.

Alabama will head back to Tuscaloosa and await its postseason fate while the Gamecocks will move on to the double-elimination portion of the bracket where they will take on No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday.

B9 | Pop-up to short and that's the ballgame FINAL | 10-5, South Carolina #RollTide — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) May 21, 2024

