Alabama Baseball lands Samford transfer infielder Garrett Staton

On Thursday, the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team added its second transfer for the 2025 recruiting class. Samford transfer infielder Garrett Staton announced that he was transferring to Alabama via X. The first player to transfer to the Crimson Tide was Penn pitcher Carson Ozmer.

Staton will likely replace Alabama starting third baseman Gage Miller, assuming Miller opts to enter the 2024 MLB draft.

Staton would be a good replacement if Miller chooses to pursue professional opportunities. In three seasons at Samford, Staton holds a .292 batting average with 32 home runs and 123 runs batted in. In the 167 games that he has played in, he has made 160 starts.

Alabama could use some experience on the hot corner. Staton would provide that and the necessary talent to compete in a tough conference like the SEC. Rob Vaughn and the Alabama coaching staff have placed an emphasis on the transfer portal. It is a good sign that the Crimson Tide were able to land an elite third baseman like Staton via the transfer portal.

Thankful and fired up for this new opportunity.

Roll tide!

Psalm 16 pic.twitter.com/Y92JBPCawg — Garrett Staton (@Garrett2122) June 6, 2024

