Alabama Baseball lands Georgia Tech transfer pitcher Aeden Finateri

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program picked up a commitment from Georgia Tech transfer pitcher Aeden Finateri on Saturday. The Connecticut native announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide via his X account.

Finateri spent three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. As a freshman, Finateri pitched in 19 games. He finished the season with an 0-1 record and a 7.09 earned run average.

As a sophomore, Finateri finished the season with a 2-4 record and a 4.64 earned run average. He threw 64 innings and struck out 56 batters. Finateri allowed 68 hits and 33 earned runs.

During his junior season, Finateri posted a 6-4 record and a 6.24 earned run average. He made 16 starts for the Yellow Jackets. In 75 innings, Finateri struck out 80 batters. He allowed 95 hits and 52 earned runs.

With Alabama losing starting pitcher Greg Farrone, the expectation is that Finateri will have the opportunity to come in and earn a position as a weekend starter for the Crimson Tide in 2025.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama baseball program and its efforts in the transfer portal.

