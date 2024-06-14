Alabama Baseball lands commitment from Miami transfer Jason Torres

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program picked up a commitment from Miami (FL) transfer infielder Jason Torres. Torres announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide via his Instagram account on Thursday.

Torres can play either first base or third base. He played both positions for the Hurricanes during his two seasons in Coral Gables. As a freshman, he played in 18 games total and made 36 at bats. Torres finished the season with a .472 batting average with three home runs and 11 runs batted in.

As a sophomore, Torres played in 39 games for the Hurricanes. He made 157 at bats. Torres finished his sophomore campaign with a .331 batting average to go along with eight home runs and 32 runs batted in.

Torres is the third transfer that Alabama has landed for the 2025 season. The other two being Penn transfer pitcher Carson Ozmer and Samford transfer infielder Garrett Staton.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama baseball program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire