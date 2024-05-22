Alabama baseball falls in opening round of SEC tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WHNT) — Despite taking an early lead, the Alabama baseball team dropped its opening game of the SEC Tournament, 10-5, to South Carolina on Tuesday.

The loss marks the first time the Crimson Tide dropped its opening game in Hoover since 2014. With the loss, the Crimson Tide moves to 33-22 overall on the year.

“We are not thrilled with the result, but South Carolina played well – you have to tip your cap to them,” Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn said. “Now we kind of sit and wait. We’ll go back and practice, continue to prepare, and hopefully we get a chance to keep playing baseball next week.”

Alabama will now await its NCAA postseason fate. The NCAA Regional host sites will be announced on Sunday evening with the entire bracket being released on Monday morning.

