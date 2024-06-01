Alabama baseball falls in opening game of Tallahassee Regional

TALLAHASSEE (WHNT) — The Alabama baseball team opened NCAA tournament play in its 27th NCAA Regional in program history.

A back-and-forth affair between second-seeded Alabama and No. 3 seed UCF ended with the Knights on top 8-7 in the opening round of the Tallahassee Regional.

Following the regional opener, the Crimson Tide is now 33-23 on the season.

“At the end of the day, we just couldn’t quite get a zero on the mound when we needed it. Offensively we competed really hard, had some good two-out hits and had some guys have really nice days at the plate,” Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn said. “We fought hard. We played great defense. We just put too many guys on for free today, and credit to UCF for capitalizing on our mistakes.”

Alabama will square off with fourth-seeded Stetson in an elimination game on Saturday. The Crimson Tide and Hatters are scheduled for an 11 a.m. first pitch.

