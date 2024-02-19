Alabama baseball earns series sweep over Manhattan to begin the Rob Vaughn era

There is just something special about the opening weekend of the college baseball season. It could be because baseball signifies that spring is just around the corner and warmer weather is headed this way, but regardless of the reason, this time of year is always fun.

For the new era of Alabama baseball under the leadership of Rob Vaughn, you could not have planned a better opening weekend. On Sunday, the Crimson Tide completed the series sweep of Manhattan with an 11-8 victory over the Jaspers.

After Sunday’s win, Coach Vaughn had the following to say:

“What I really look for as a coach is the level of energy that we bring (on Sunday). Today was a really cold morning and it is easy, especially after winning a game 15-0, to show up hoping that the other team just rolls over, but I don’t think our guys did that today. Our energy was great, I just don’t think we played an awesome brand of baseball defensively. But that is why you have some of these early games, to kind of get that going, and we did enough offensively to get the win.”

With the win on Sunday, No. 17 Alabama improved to 3-0 on the young season and will host a pair of midweek games this week. First, Alabama will welcome Middle Tennessee on Tuesday before hosting Alabama State on Wednesday.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the progress of Coach Vaughn and the baseball team throughout the season.

