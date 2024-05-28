Alabama baseball earns bid to NCAA Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The season continues for the Alabama baseball team, as they have been selected as the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional.

No. 8 national seed Florida State is the host and will open against ASUN champ Stetson. The Tide will open against the third-seed UCF Golden Knights.

The regional is double elimination and runs from Friday, May 31 to June 3. Florida State and Stetson will play at 11:00 a.m. central time on Friday, while Alabama and UCF are scheduled to play at 5:00 p.m. CT.

In his first season as head coach, Rob Vaughn has guided Alabama to its 27th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and to back-to-back regionals for the first time since 2013-14.

11 SEC teams made it into the field of 64, setting a Division I record for most from a single conference. More than half of the top 8 national seeds are from the conference: No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 5 Arkansas and No. 7 Georgia. LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt all earned 2 seeds, while Florida is a 3 seed.

