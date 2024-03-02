Alabama Baseball blows out Indiana in Game 1 of Frisco Classic

The Alabama baseball team continued its winning ways on Friday evening. The Crimson Tide picked up a convincing, 12-0 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in Game 1 of the Frisco Classic.

Alabama got off to a hot start at the plate. Rob Vaughn’s squad plated five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.

The Crimson Tide were led offensively by the likes of Ian Petrutz (2-for-3, 3 RBIs), Evan Sleight (1-for-4, 3 RBIs), Will Hodo (2-for-4, 2 RBIs), and mac Guscette (2-for-4, 2 RBIs).

On the mound, starting pitcher Ben Hess was stellar. The junior from Charleston, Illinois pitched five innings of scoreless baseball allowing just one hit while striking out 10 batters.

Relief pitcher Coulson Buchanan threw two scoreless innings. He struck out three batters while allowing zero hits.

Alabama improved to 10-0 while Indiana fell to 7-2 on the season.

The Crimson Tide will return to the diamond for Game 2 of the Frisco Classic on Saturday. First pitch between Alabama and Arizona is scheduled for 5 ET / 4 CT. The game will be televised on D1Baseball.com.

B7 | Coulson ends it early with the strikeout and the Tide secures the run-rule victory! FINAL | 12-0, Alabama#RollTide || 📺 @d1baseball pic.twitter.com/Zfisis9HhF — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) March 2, 2024

