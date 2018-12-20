Alabama back on top of recruiting rankings with strong class

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia in Atlanta. UCFs Josh Heupel, Notre Dames Brian Kelly and Saban are the finalists for The Associated Press national college football coach of the year after leading their teams to unbeaten regular seasons. The winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 17. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Alabama has returned to the top of the recruiting heap.

The Crimson Tide closed strong Wednesday and signed at least 22 players as the early signing period kicked off.

Two five-star prospects announced Wednesday that they'd picked the Tide. The No. 5 overall prospect, running back Trey Sanders announced his choice of the Tide on ESPNU. Alabama hadn't received his signed letter of intent as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal also picked the Tide.

Five-star defensive lineman Antonio Alfino of New Jersey is rated the No. 28 prospect overall in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Alabama had a string of seven straight No. 1 classes end last season.

The Tide signed two quarterbacks with strong pedigrees. Taulia Tagovailoa is the younger brother of the Tide's Heisman runner-up Tua. Paul Tyson is the great-grandson of Bear Bryant.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

