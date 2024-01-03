Alabama back-up QB Ty Simpson not expected to transfer

The Alabama roster is going to go through a serious purge the next few days as players will begin to enter the transfer portal after an unfortunate Rose Bowl loss. The additions of NIL and transfer portal have greatly changed the game of college football, so these roster purges is becoming an annual thing for the premier programs of the sport. The ball got rolling this morning as center Seth McLaughlin announced his intentions to enter the portal.

However, what everyone is really wanting to know about is what will happen at the quarterback position. The first domino fell when Tyler Buchner announced his decision to transfer back to Notre Dame after the SEC Championship Game. With Milroe set to return in ’24 and Julian Sayin arriving in 2025, the QB room is going to be pretty talented in the foreseeable future.

Despite all of that, QB Ty Simpson announced his decision to stay with the Tide and battle it out. It’s an interesting move as Milroe will be the starter next year, so I am guessing he is looking at being the guy after Milroe and before Sayin, almost like the bridge that Mac Jones was between Tua and Bryce.

Granted Simpson wasn’t amazing in his debut against USF, but I think with time he could end up being a really solid player for the Tide. If nothing else, his resiliency to stay and battle for the job has left a lasting impression on me.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Alabama QB Ty Simpson is not expected to enter the transfer portal, @tuscaloosanews can confirm. Believe @TimWatts_BOL was first on this — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 3, 2024

