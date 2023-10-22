Alabama back inside the Top Ten in Week 9 AP Poll

The Crimson Tide picked up a massive rivalry win Saturday afternoon against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Tide entered the second half facing a 13-point halftime deficit before outscoring the Vols 27-0 in the second half to get a sweet revenge victory. If the Tide plays the rest of the season like they did in the second half they could very well be national champions.

Since dropping their second game of the season against the Texas Longhorns, the Crimson Tide have ripped off six straight wins. Alabama will be on bye next week before hosting the LSU Tigers in what is essentially the SEC West Championship game. The Tide go into their bye week with a 7-1 record and complete control of their own destiny.

After picking up a top-20 win against No. 17 Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have jumped up to No. 9 in the Week 9 AP Poll. It is Alabama’s first appearance in the top ten since the Week 3 Poll ahead of the USF game. The top six stayed the exact same, but Penn State fell from No. 7 to No. 10 after their road loss against Ohio State. Next week, the College Football Playoff rankings will come out.

