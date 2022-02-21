Alabama is back inside top-25 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Alabama men’s basketball is nearing the end of the 2021-2022 regular season, and while it has not gone as well as many thought it would in the preseason, there’s not much too to complain.

Comparing this season to some from just five year ago is a big improvement. The Crimson Tide no longer sit on the bubble, Alabama is inside the top-25 and Nate Oats’ team is nearly guaranteed to earn a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Despite having a heavy lead over highly-ranked Kentucky, Alabama dropped the road game and will now look ahead to Vanderbilt.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 23-2 800 (32) – 2 Arizona 24-2 757 +2 3 Kentucky 22-5 682 – 4 Auburn 24-3 669 -2 5 Kansas 22-4 658 +1 6 Duke 23-4 652 -1 7 Purdue 24-4 643 – 8 Villanova 21-6 546 +2 9 Texas Tech 21-6 534 +2 10 Providence 22-3 511 -1 11 Baylor 22-5 509 -3 12 Wisconsin 21-5 434 +4 13 UCLA 19-5 394 +1 14 Illinois 19-7 375 -2 15 Houston 22-4 333 – 16 USC 23-4 325 +1 17 Tennessee 19-7 311 -4 18 Arkansas 21-6 211 +6 19 Ohio State 16-7 179 -1 20 Connecticut 19-7 170 +4 21 Murray St 26-2 163 – 22 Texas 19-8 151 -2 23 Saint Mary’s 22-6 75 +4 24 Michigan St 18-8 72 -5 25 Alabama 17-10 46 +1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1

