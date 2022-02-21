Alabama is back inside top-25 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Alabama men’s basketball is nearing the end of the 2021-2022 regular season, and while it has not gone as well as many thought it would in the preseason, there’s not much too to complain.
Comparing this season to some from just five year ago is a big improvement. The Crimson Tide no longer sit on the bubble, Alabama is inside the top-25 and Nate Oats’ team is nearly guaranteed to earn a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Despite having a heavy lead over highly-ranked Kentucky, Alabama dropped the road game and will now look ahead to Vanderbilt.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
23-2
800 (32)
–
2
Arizona
24-2
757
+2
3
Kentucky
22-5
682
–
4
Auburn
24-3
669
-2
5
Kansas
22-4
658
+1
6
Duke
23-4
652
-1
7
Purdue
24-4
643
–
8
Villanova
21-6
546
+2
9
Texas Tech
21-6
534
+2
10
Providence
22-3
511
-1
11
Baylor
22-5
509
-3
12
21-5
434
+4
13
UCLA
19-5
394
+1
14
Illinois
19-7
375
-2
15
Houston
22-4
333
–
16
23-4
325
+1
17
Tennessee
19-7
311
-4
18
Arkansas
21-6
211
+6
19
16-7
179
-1
20
Connecticut
19-7
170
+4
21
Murray St
26-2
163
–
22
19-8
151
-2
23
Saint Mary’s
22-6
75
+4
24
18-8
72
-5
25
Alabama
17-10
46
+1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette
Others Receiving Votes
Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1
