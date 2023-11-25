Alabama at Auburn: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The annual rivalry matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers often brings some of the most memorable moments in college football and I am sure there will be something worth remembering this year as well.

Nick Saban will lead his team into Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on Hugh Freeze and the Tigers in hopes of keeping their College Football Playoff dreams alive.

Coach Freeze and the Tigers will look to play spoiler and get a signature win in Freeze’s first season as the head coach of the Tigers.

With the anticipation building, here is everything you need to know to catch all of the action between the Tide and the Tigers!

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Nov. 25, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Auburn injury report

DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite is out for the season (bicep)

Alabama injury report

Alabama is expected to have Kobe Prentice, Ja’Corey Brooks, Deontae Lawson, and Jaylen Key all back from injuries this week against Auburn.

Auburn player to watch: Jaylin Simpson

Jaylin Simpson has four interceptions on the season and does a great job in coverage for the Tigers. Jalen Milroe will need to know where Simpson is at all times in order to protect the football.

Alabama player to watch: Jase McClellan

Alabama could have a big day on the ground and senior running back Jase McClellan could lead the charge. McClellan is due for a big game which could happen against Auburn.

