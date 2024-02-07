Alabama at Auburn: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Wednesday’s game

One of the marquee matchups this week in college basketball will take place on Wednesday night at Neville Arena when Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to take Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers.

Alabama got the best of the Tigers in the season’s first matchup a couple of weeks back in Tuscaloosa, taking down then No. 8 ranked Auburn 79-75.

Currently, the Tide sit atop the SEC standings with an 8-1 record in conference play, but a loss on Wednesday would put them in a three-way tie for the top spot in the SEC with Auburn and South Carolina. So a win on the road against the Tigers could go a long way in deciding who wins the regular season SEC crown.

Below is all the information you need for Wednesday’s matchup between Alabama and Auburn, including the broadcast guide, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

How to watch Wednesday's game

Date: Feb. 7, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN2

Wednesday's Injury Report

Alabama:

F Nick Pringle who has been suspended for the last two games was cleared to play on Tuesday by head coach Nate Oats.

Auburn:

N/A

Alabama's projected lineup

Player Pos. Class PPG RPG APG Mark Sears G Senior 20.1 3.9 3.9 Aaron Estrada G Graduate 12.9 5.1 4.0 Latrell Wrightsell Jr. G Senior 8.1 2.9 1.4 Rylan Griffen G Sophomore 10.6 3.8 1.8 Grant Nelson F Senoir 12.1 5.8 1.8

Auburn's projected lineup

Player Pos. Class PPG RPG APG Aden Holloway G Freshman 8.9 1.5 3.1 Denver Jones G Junior 7.8 2.0 1.5 Chris Moore G Senior 2.5 1.5 0.8 Jaylin Williams F Graduate 12.7 5.2 2.1 Johni Broome C Junior 15.7 8.8 2.0

Alabama player to watch: Nick Pringle

Nick Pringle is coming off his second suspension of the season and the Tide need him to show up big on Wednesday night. Johni Broome is one of the best post players in the SEC and Alabama will have its handful trying to slow him down. If Pringle shows up and plays with great effort and intensity, Alabama has a chance to walk out of Neville with a win.

Auburn player to watch: Chad Baker-Mazara

Chad Baker-Mazara is a long and athletic wing player for the Tigers who has continued to get better and better throughout SEC play. Over his past two games, Baker-Mazara is averaging 13 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. He is prone to get into foul trouble, so that is something worth monitoring.

Score prediction

Anytime you go on the road in the SEC, especially at a place like Auburn, it is extremely difficult to expect to walk away with a win. Not only is Neville Arena tough to win in, but Auburn is one of the better teams in the SEC. It won’t be easy for Oats and the Tide to win this one after taking down the Tigers a couple of weeks ago. This is a must-win game for Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers and all of the pressure is on them to perform well. Because of that, I believe Oats and the Tide outlast the Tigers on the Plains.

Alabama 81, Auburn 77

