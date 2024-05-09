Alabama and Auburn softball eliminated from SEC tournament

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Day two of the SEC Softball Tournament certainly didn’t lack any drama; Alabama and Auburn both played in games that lasted 14 innings but the Tide and Tigers were both eliminated from the tournament.

(9) Alabama’s marathon against (8) LSU ended with the Tigers winning 3-2 in 14 innings.

(10) Auburn softball slugged a three-run blast to take a lead in the top of the 14th inning, but (7) Georgia answered with a pair of home runs to walk off a 4-3 win in the bottom of the 14th.

The Tide and Tigers will now wait to learn their fate for the NCAA tournament; the NCAA Selection Show is set for Sunday, May 12 at 6 p.m.

