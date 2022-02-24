Alabama Athlete Receives Arkansas Offer

When you see talent, it’s best to introduce yourself early. That’s what Arkansas football and head coach Sam Pittman did when they made their most recent offer.

Tevis Metcalf, a class of 2024 athlete from Pinson Valley High School in Birmingham, Ala., announced Wednesday that he has received an offer to play for Arkansas, his first offer from a Southeastern Conference program.

Congrats to @TevisMetcalf on receiving his first SEC offer from @RazorbackFB. Keep working young man. #fearthespear pic.twitter.com/E3hegIhht6 — Pinson Valley Football (@Pinson_Football) February 23, 2022

Metcalf’s offer list is currently light, but he has been on other programs’ radars for a while now. Last June, Metcalf and his brother TJ, a class of 2023 defensive back who also holds an offer from Arkansas, attended a camp at Tennessee together, where they turned heads. Soon after the camp, Alabama A&M gave Metcalf his first offer.

“I feel like I have a lot to offer a program,” Metcalf said in an interview with Volquest. “I have great athleticism and run really well. I am strong for my size and can play every position on the field.

Metcalf is listed as an athlete on 247sports, Rivals, and On3sports, and has yet to receive a ranking on either site.