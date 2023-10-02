Alabama-Arkansas kickoff time, TV announced for Nick Saban vs. Sam Pittman
The Alabama football schedule information for the game time vs. Arkansas was released Monday.
The Crimson Tide will face the Razorbacks at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama's homecoming game will be broadcast on ESPN.
First No. 10 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will play Texas A&M, a team to whom Arkansas just lost this past weekend 34-22 in Arlington, Texas.
So far this season, Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) has beaten the likes of Western Carolina and Kent State while losing to BYU, LSU and Texas A&M.
The Razorbacks have never beaten a Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide team. Alabama last lost to Arkansas on Sept. 23, 2006. The Razorbacks last beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 2003. The Crimson Tide is 26-7 all time against Arkansas and 12-3 at home. The two teams first played each other on Jan. 1, 1962 and Alabama won that game 10-3.
FIERY NICK SABAN: Fiery Nick Saban hasn't gone anywhere. Alabama football fans can thank Miss Terry
REPORT CARD: Grading Alabama football in win over Mississippi State
Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What time is Alabama-Arkansas game? TV announced for Week 7