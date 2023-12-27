Alabama’s areas of concern for Rose Bowl CFP against Michigan

The Crimson Tide arrived in Pasadena, California on Tuesday evening. Alabama began its preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Michigan shortly after.

The Wolverines come in with an unblemished record at 13-0. The Crimson Tide roll in with a 12-1 record. Both teams deserve to be in the position that they are currently in, though many in Tallahassee may not agree

Michigan ran the table and made things look easy more times than not. Alabama had its share of struggles early on in the season but found its footing toward the midway point of the season.

The Wolverines are clicking on all cylinders at the right time. This means Alabama will have to bring their A-game to defeat the Big Ten champions.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Michigan.

Containing Michigan's two-headed rushing attack

Michigan’s rushing attack is among the best in the country. The Wolverines average 161.8 yards per game on the ground. It has predominantly been the Blake Corum show. However, redshirt sophomore Donovan Edwards has also made his presence known this season in the run game.

Alabama has not seen a rushing attack this season quite like Michigan’s. It will be interesting to see how Alabama’s front seven responds to the challenge. The Crimson Tide will need to hold Michigan’s rushing attack in check to have the best chance to win.

Blocking at the second level

Michigan’s top three leading tacklers this season are linebackers Junior Colson, Michael Barrett, and Ernest Hausmann. The trio has combined to record 172 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Alabama’s offensive line struggled early on in the season to block at the second level. Specifically against Texas. Now, they will be tasked with blocking three elite linebackers from the Wolverines. It will be the biggest challenge that Alabama’s offensive line has seen so far this season.

Generating a pass rush

Historically, Michigan has one of the top offensive line units in college football. The Wolverines produce some of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. In 2023, the trenches were good to Michigan. The offensive line has controlled the line of scrimmage in virtually every game.

Alabama will need to establish a pass rush against a stout, Michigan offensive line. Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell will be called on early and often. If they are unable to generate pressure, Alabama will be forced to look elsewhere. That has not happened much this season. It is foreign territory for Alabama’s defense.

Establishing the run game

Alabama was able to establish the run game in the majority of the games that they played in the regular season. That may not come as easy against the Wolverines. Michigan’s defense allows just 87.1 rushing yards per game. This means it will be one of the best rush defenses that Alabama has seen all season. It may be the best rush defense that Nick Saban’s squad will see all season. Needless to say, Alabama must be able to establish the run. If not, it will make Alabama’s offense one-dimensional and more predictable.

Penalties

In the games that Alabama has struggled in, the penalty differential has been substantial. The Crimson Tide has recently become a penalty-heavy team. Against Texas, Alabama had 10 penalties. That game resulted in an Alabama loss. If that trend continues, Alabama will be lucky to come away with a win in the Rose Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire