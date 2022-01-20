Alabama appears to be favorite to land UGA transfer WR Jermaine Burton

Nick Saban warned college football about the transfer portal numerous times, but with no changes made, he continues to dominate. After already landing running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech and cornerback Eli Ricks from LSU, another high-profile player in the portal may be making his way to Tuscaloosa.

Yesterday, sophomore Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

He’s reportedly interested in Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. However, the Crimson Tide appear to be the favorite of the three to land Burton.

The 2020 four-star recruit held offers from Alabama, Oregon, Miami, Penn State, Florida and other big-time programs from across the country.

In his two seasons at Georgia, Burton tallied 53 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns.

With the departure of John Metchie III, Jameson Williams and Slade Bolden, adding Burton would be a big help in having a veteran, experienced player.

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden even reached out to Burton on Twitter.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow all news regarding Burton and other potential additions for the Crimson Tide.

