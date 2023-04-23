Alabama announces spring football award winners

On a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team completed the spring football activities with the annual A-Day game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

In an intense battle, the Crimson team outlasted the White team with a 30-21 victory to earn the famous steak dinner.

We now have all offseason to debate which quarterback should take the reigns of the Alabama offense this fall when the Crimson Tide take on Middle Tennesse State on Sept. 2.

Following the conclusion of A-Day, the players and coaches gathered at midfield to present and receive the spring football awards.

Let’s take a look at all of the award winners!

Dixie Howell Memorial Award: Malachi Moore

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Stephenson Award: Tim Smith

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award: Tyler Booker, Caleb Downs

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jerry Duncan "I Like to Practice" Award: CJ Dippre, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Kobe Prentice, Ty Simpson

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Neighbors Defensive Lineman Award: Jaheim Oatis, Tim Smith

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Paul Crane Offensive Lineman Award: Darrian Dalcourt, JC Latham

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Bobby Johns Defensive Back Award: Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Musso Offensive Back Award: Justice Haynes Roydell Williams

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Ray Perkins Receiver Award: Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Woodrow Lowe Linebacker Award: Jihaad Campbell, Que Robinson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Thomas Community Service Award: Malik Benson, Seth McLaughlin

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bear Bryant Outstanding Non-Scholarship Award: Jonathan Bennett, Kyle Flood, Caleb McDougle, Charlie Skehan, Jordan Smith, Bennett Whisenhunt, Sam Willoughby

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ozzie Newsome Most Improved Freshman Award: Jeremiah Alexander, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Earl Little, Amari Niblack, Jake Pope, Elijah Pritchett, Kadyn Proctor, James Smith



Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Bart Starr Most Improved Player Award: James Burnip, TJ Ferguson, Tim Keenan, Keanu Koht, Danny Lewis, Trezman Marshall, Jam Miller, Shawn Murphy, Kristian Story

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Mal Moore Leadership Award: Justin Eboigbe, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award: Ja’Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton, Jase McClellan, Will Reichard

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

