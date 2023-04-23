Alabama announces spring football award winners
On a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team completed the spring football activities with the annual A-Day game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
In an intense battle, the Crimson team outlasted the White team with a 30-21 victory to earn the famous steak dinner.
We now have all offseason to debate which quarterback should take the reigns of the Alabama offense this fall when the Crimson Tide take on Middle Tennesse State on Sept. 2.
Following the conclusion of A-Day, the players and coaches gathered at midfield to present and receive the spring football awards.
Let’s take a look at all of the award winners!
Dixie Howell Memorial Award: Malachi Moore
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Dwight Stephenson Award: Tim Smith
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award: Tyler Booker, Caleb Downs
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Jerry Duncan "I Like to Practice" Award: CJ Dippre, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Kobe Prentice, Ty Simpson
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Billy Neighbors Defensive Lineman Award: Jaheim Oatis, Tim Smith
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
Paul Crane Offensive Lineman Award: Darrian Dalcourt, JC Latham
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
Bobby Johns Defensive Back Award: Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Johnny Musso Offensive Back Award: Justice Haynes Roydell Williams
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Ray Perkins Receiver Award: Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Woodrow Lowe Linebacker Award: Jihaad Campbell, Que Robinson
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Derrick Thomas Community Service Award: Malik Benson, Seth McLaughlin
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Bear Bryant Outstanding Non-Scholarship Award: Jonathan Bennett, Kyle Flood, Caleb McDougle, Charlie Skehan, Jordan Smith, Bennett Whisenhunt, Sam Willoughby
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Ozzie Newsome Most Improved Freshman Award: Jeremiah Alexander, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Earl Little, Amari Niblack, Jake Pope, Elijah Pritchett, Kadyn Proctor, James Smith
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Bart Starr Most Improved Player Award: James Burnip, TJ Ferguson, Tim Keenan, Keanu Koht, Danny Lewis, Trezman Marshall, Jam Miller, Shawn Murphy, Kristian Story
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Mal Moore Leadership Award: Justin Eboigbe, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award: Ja’Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton, Jase McClellan, Will Reichard
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
