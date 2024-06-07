Alabama announces plans for basketball facility expansion and renovation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Athletics has formally proposed a Coleman Coliseum Basketball Training & Player Development Facility Expansion and Renovation, which is pending approval from the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees.

The Board’s Physical Properties Committee today recommended Stage I and II approval.

“The Coleman Coliseum Basketball Training & Player Development Facility Expansion and Renovation will have an incredible impact on our basketball programs,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said. “This facility is where our basketball programs will spend the majority of their time, and the project will address immediate, high-priority needs for both teams by creating an optimal space for practice and development.”

The proposed project consists of a 48,000-square-foot expansion on the southeast corner of Coleman Coliseum while renovating approximately 19,000 square feet of existing team space.

Within that footprint, men’s and women’s basketball will have their own respective practice facilities and weight rooms along with player development areas for both teams, locker rooms, lounges, film rooms, equipment room, sports medicine spaces and offices.

“As a program, we spend a majority of our time in the practice gym, the weight room and studying film, so the potential for us to have a new and expanded space for our student-athletes to develop is big for our program,” Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats said.

“The potential for us to move all of our day-to-day operations to Coleman Coliseum with this new training & player development space is a game-changer for our program. We are excited to see what’s to come for the future of Alabama Basketball,” Alabama women’s basketball head coach Kristy Curry said.

All projects are subject to the approval of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, presidential approval and fundraising success.

