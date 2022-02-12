Alabama announces date of annual A-Day Spring game, will honor Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell

The University of Alabama has officially announced the date of its annual Spring football game, better known as the “A-Day” game.

For the first time in eight years, “A-Day” will take place on Easter weekend. The last time the annual crimson vs. white scrimmage took place on the same weekend as Easter was in April of 2014.

The school’s first black scholarship athlete, Wilbur Jackson, and its first black varsity football player, John Mitchell, are both planned to be honored during the scrimmage.

Jackson played with the Crimson Tide under head coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant from 1971-1973 before being drafted ninth overall in the 1974 NFL Draft.

Mitchell also played under “Bear” Bryant in 1971 and 1972 and started in all 24 games of his college career at Alabama.

A kickoff time has yet to be set, but Roll Tide Wire will update you when a time is established.

