Alabama’s Will Anderson wins the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award

Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has had a busy week this week already bringing home the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the Nagurski Trophy. Well, I hope Anderson has plenty of shelf space because now the talented junior has won the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award.

The Lombardi is given to the player that embodies the values and spirit of the NFL’s legendary Coach Vince Lombardi.

It should come as no surprise that Anderson won the award. Will’s character and passion for the game shine bright each and every time he steps onto the field.

Anderson is quickly becoming one of the most decorated defenders in Crimson Tide history.

The Player that Embodies the Values and Spirit of NFL’s Legendary Coach Vince Lombardi. Congratulations, @will_anderson28 pic.twitter.com/Arv6X5fNbn — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 8, 2022

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire