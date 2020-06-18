Alabama and Ohio State schedule home-and-home series for 2027 and 2028

Alabama and Ohio State are going to meet in the regular season for the second time in 2027.

The two college football juggernauts announced a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028. The first game is in Columbus while the second game is in Tuscaloosa. Both will be played in September.

"The addition of Ohio State to our future non-conference schedule shows the commitment our program and administration has to creating the best possible games for our players and fans," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "I have coached a lot of years in the SEC and Big 10 and Bryant-Denny Stadium and Ohio Stadium are two of the very best environments in college football. Non-conference series like Alabama-Ohio State are so important to the health of college football, and we are very pleased that we could get this series completed."

The addition of Alabama to Ohio State’s schedule in the 2020s strengthens a non-conference list of marquee opponents. The Buckeyes are set to play Oregon this year and next with future games against Notre Dame, Washington, Texas, and Georgia.

Alabama also has Notre Dame and Texas on its future schedules in addition to Wisconsin, Florida State and West Virginia.

“We’d like to thank University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and Senior Deputy Director of Athletics Finus Gaston, who worked so hard with us to get this series scheduled,” Ohio State deputy athletic director Diana Sabau said. “Building a non-conference schedule with tradition-rich programs is important to the competitive excellence of our program and the department, and it is great for our fans. We are excited for both schools and pleased to be able to share in this announcement today with the University of Alabama.”

Ohio State and Alabama have met just one time in the regular season. Their last meeting was in 2015 at the Sugar Bowl. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last played each other in 2015

Alabama and Ohio State have played each other just four times. The most recent meeting came in the first College Football Playoff, when the No. 4-seeded Buckeyes upset No. 1 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on the way to the national title in January of 2015.

The teams first met in the Sugar Bowl in 1978, a game that was won 35-6 by Alabama. The only regular-season meeting between the teams came at the Meadowlands on Aug. 27, 1986. Alabama won that game 16-10.

Over eight years later, Alabama ran its record against Ohio State to 3-0 with a 24-17 win in the Citrus Bowl in 1995.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

