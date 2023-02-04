Alabama Analyst Todd Grantham to return to NFL

After a one-year stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide as a defensive analyst, Todd Grantham will return to the NFL. Grantham will join the New Orleans Saints staff as their defensive line coach.

Grantham had been rumored to be an option for the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator position, but ultimately decided on an NFL return. The Crimson Tide faithful didn’t seem to respond too well to the idea of Grantham as the defensive coordinator, so both sides probably win here.

As for Alabama, the defensive coordinator position remains available and your guess is as good as mine for who will fill this role.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama Football as the program searches for a new defensive coordinator.

