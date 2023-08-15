Alabama among five SEC teams facing five opponents ranked inside AP Top 25

The 2023 college football season is quickly approaching and before you know it, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be taking the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Sept. 2.

On Monday, the preseason AP Top 25 was released and to the surprise of no one, the Crimson Tide was ranked inside the top five, coming in at No. 4.

One of the more interesting notes from the poll is the number of teams that are facing five opponents inside the preseason top 25. In total, nine teams are set to face opponents that are ranked in the AP Top 25, five of those teams hailing from the SEC, including Alabama.

Let’s take a look at each SEC team facing five opponents in the preseason AP Top 25.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents:

vs. No. 11 Texas, Sept. 9

vs. No. 22 Ole Miss, Sept. 23

at. No. 23 Texas A&M, Oct. 7

vs. No. 12 Tennessee, Oct. 21

vs. No. 5 LSU, Nov. 4

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents:

vs. No. 21 North Carolina, Sept. 2

at No. 1 Georgia, Sept. 16

at No. 12 Tennessee, Sept. 30

at No. 23 Texas A&M, Oct. 28

vs. No. 9 Clemson, Nov. 25

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents:

at No. 24 Tulane, Sept. 9

at No. 4 Alabama, Sept. 23

vs. No. 5 LSU, Sept. 30

at. No. 23 Texas A&M, Nov. 4

at. No. 1 Georgia, Nov. 11

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents:

at No. 23 Texas A&M, Sept. 23

vs. No. 1 Georgia, Sept. 30

at No. 5 LSU, Oct. 14

vs. No. 22 Ole Miss, Oct. 21

vs. No. 4 Alabama, Nov. 25

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents:

at No. 14 Utah, Aug. 31

vs. No. 12 Tennessee, Sept. 16

vs. No. 1 Georgia, Oct. 28

at No. 5 LSU, Nov. 11

vs. No. 8 Florida State, Nov. 25

